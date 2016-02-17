What Do Harry, Hermione & Ron Binge-Watch On Netflix?

Have you ever looked at your "Recently Watched" list and thought to yourself, Damn, Netflix. You really know me.
In an age when we often waste entire afternoons binge-watching episode after episode or movie after movie, what we choose to cue up on Netflix can be really telling. In fact, one might even say that the streaming service knows us better than we know ourselves. One illustrator took this idea, and applied it to one of the most beloved literary and movie franchises of our time — the Harry Potter series.
Vitoria Bas, an illustration student at Central Saint Martins in London, used her knowledge of the characters to create fictionalized accounts of what they might stream in their downtime. Bas titled the series, which was originally published on SparkLife, "Netflix Recently Watched by Harry Potter Characters."
Bas spoke to Refinery29 about how she came up with the idea for the series. "I had been a bit too busy to watch anything [on Netflix], so the day I turned on the TV after a very long television exile, the first screen that appeared to me was the 'What Have You Been Watching' list," she said. "It was a weird and random selection that somehow said a lot about what kind of person I am. And I was like, 'Wow this is a weird but effective personality indicator.'"
The 20-year-old artist admits that her recently watched shows are most similar to how she imagines Snape's. "I sit exactly like Snape is sitting [in the illustration], and I like horror movies," she said.
In the two-part series of drawings, Bas imagined that Ginny would be into girl-power chick flicks, Draco a sucker for a lot of guilty-pleasure reality shows, and Harry a fan of Lord of the Rings.
Harry Potter characters — they're just like us! Click through to see for yourself.
