Of Course Selena Gomez Got Asked About Bieber's Grammy

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are so over they need a new word for over.
But that doesn't mean they can't still be happy for one another's successes, right?
Gomez, who arrived at Monday night's Grammy Awards on the arm of her BFF Taylor Swift, had some kind words of congratulations for her ex about his "Where Are U Now" win.
"I'm very happy for him. Honestly, so cool," the starlet told ET. She looped in accolades for Bieb's collaborators on the track, too. "They have such a cool energy amongst all of them to be able to create something like that," she said of her ex's work with Skrillex and Diplo. "It's really great."
That's where she stopped on the subject of Bieber. But his win wasn't the only thing that plunked her into happy territory last night.
"Oh, I was so happy!" Gomez said about Taylor Swift's win for the "Bad Blood" video. She applied the same sentiment to the evening's wardrobe choice. "I am wearing Calvin Klein and I am very happy because I wanted to feel like a blue, sapphire sparkly ball," she told ET. Mission accomplished: Happiness abounds.
