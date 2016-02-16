The Best Celeb Instagrams From The 2016 Grammys

Even before we knew just how good a night it would be for Taylor Swift — 1989 won Album of the Year, after all — we got to see how she and Selena Gomez reacted to the news that "Bad Blood" won for Best Music Video. It was ebullient, to say the least. Swift, of course, documented the moment on Instagram. That post came early in the evening, but the behind-the-scenes glamour shots and backstage antics kept coming throughout the night.
Lady Gaga looked somber as she got in character for her David Bowie tribute. The cast of Hamilton prepped for its big performance. Tyrese nabbed a photo of his daughter hanging out with Swift and Gomez.
We collected some of the best celebrity Instagram moments right here. Click through to get the gamut of Grammys experiences.
