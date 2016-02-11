Justin Bieber's first-ever GQ cover features a tagline that reads, "Let Us Now Forgive Justin Bieber."
While some folks out there may not be so keen to let the controversial pop star off the hook for everything he's done (including climbing on historic ruins), according to the "Sorry" singer, he's even in the good graces of his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.
In the article, Bieber confirms that he and Gomez are no longer really on speaking terms, but that there's no tension or bad blood. The star told GQ that things are "good" between the former couple, adding, "If she needs something, I'm there for her. If I need something, she's there for me."
But even if the Biebs made things right with his former love, there's one relationship he didn't get the chance to patch up: the one he had with his pet monkey, which he had to surrender in Germany after trying to sneak it into the country. Still, if Bieber can find love again (or at least a friendly hookup with Hailey Baldwin), he can certainly attempt to get another monkey, right?
As he put it to the magazine, "Just gotta make sure I got a house and it stays in the fucking house. I'm not gonna bring him to Germany or travel with it anymore. People are always like, 'Why did you get a monkey?' If you could get a monkey, well, you would get a fucking monkey, too! Monkeys are awesome."
