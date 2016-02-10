"Is it too late to say I'm sorry that I don't know the song 'I'm Sorry' by Justin Bieber?" John Hamm ponders. He's just one of more than two dozen actors who recently recited lyrics from the pop star's 2015 hit for a Vanity Fair stunt.
You have nothing to be sorry about, John Hamm. Not when it comes to this little performance, anyway. Although next time, maybe consider doing the full-on "Sorry" dance while you're at it. That's literally the only way this video could be improved.
We never thought we'd see the day a project brought together Maya Rudolph and Nick Jonas, not to mention Judd Apatow and Greta Gerwig, to name just a few. But behold: that day has come. So enjoy it. You're welcome. (And if you want more of celebs performing pop songs as spoken word, check out stars doing the same thing with Drake's "Hotline Bling." It's almost as awesome.)
You have nothing to be sorry about, John Hamm. Not when it comes to this little performance, anyway. Although next time, maybe consider doing the full-on "Sorry" dance while you're at it. That's literally the only way this video could be improved.
We never thought we'd see the day a project brought together Maya Rudolph and Nick Jonas, not to mention Judd Apatow and Greta Gerwig, to name just a few. But behold: that day has come. So enjoy it. You're welcome. (And if you want more of celebs performing pop songs as spoken word, check out stars doing the same thing with Drake's "Hotline Bling." It's almost as awesome.)
Advertisement