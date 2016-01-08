Justin Bieber's seemingly endless crusade to prove that not all Canadians are polite recently charted its course through Mexico.
According The Hollywood Reporter, a Mexican official (who chose to remain nameless) stated that on Thursday, "Justin Bieber and his entourage were asked to leave the Mayan archaeological site of Tulum after he apparently tried to climb onto or among the ruins."
Apparently, Bieber had been "asked to leave" after he went into an area that was likely restricted. As they explained, "Visitors can climb some pre-Hispanic pyramids in Mexico, but officials rope off or place 'no entry' signs on some ruins that are considered vulnerable or unstable."
Between this and Bieber's other controversial moments in Latin America over the years (including 2013's Brazilian spray-painting incident and being accused of defiling the Argentinian flag, among other gems), we're guessing that at this point, the singer is going to have to say a little more than "Sorry."
But in the end, the star could have been pretty nonplussed about getting booted from Tulum, considering this tweet below came out the same day as the alleged incident.
