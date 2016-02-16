Taylor Swift's Grammys Getup Looks Really Familiar

Call it a serious case of Tay-ja vu: When Taylor Swift arrived at the Grammys this evening, her bright orange crop top and sweeping, hot pink satin skirt, tricked out with an extremely high slit, felt eerily familiar.
First off, Swift’s Atelier Versace ensemble harkened back to a particular outfit from the late ‘90s rom com canon. That would be the two-piece number that Bianca (actress Larisa Oleynik’s character) dons during the prom scene in 10 Things I Hate About You. (Minus the thigh-high slit, which surely wouldn’t have been high school apropos.)
Middle school sleepover flashbacks aside, Swift’s Grammys outfit is seriously reminiscent of another red carpet moment. Remember when Emma Stone donned this Thakoon look to the Met Ball back in 2014?
If the colors on Stone and Swift’s tops and skirts were swapped — and save for a punchier citrus hue in Swift’s getup, and different neckline detailing — the looks are quite similar. There’s something great (and somehow unexpected) about color-blocking in vibrant, lipstick-like hues.
However, there’s even another Grammys attendee tonight with a dress that resembles Swift’s, to some extent. Country singer Kimberly Schlapman of the group Little Big Town also opted for a poppy, two-toned gown tonight, too. There’s no bared midriff involved in Schlapman’s Alexis Maria number, however.
If Swift and Selena Gomez looked pretty upbeat when they hit the red carpet, arms slung over one anothers’ shoulders, there’s a reason why, besides Swift already knew that she’d won best pop vocal album for 1989 (the first award of the night for her newest album) as well as best music video for Bad Blood.
Beyond that distinct sense of “huh, haven’t we seen that before?” we sensed when spotting Swift, there’s something else of note about her look for the big night: that exceptionally Anna Wintour-esque bob.
