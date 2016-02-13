Which Song Will Taylor Swift Perform To Open The Grammys?

Taylor Swift will take a break from the Yeezy lyric drama that's taken over the internet (or at least Kanye's always-controversial Twitter feed) to open the 58th Annual Grammy Awards this Monday night. But what will she perform? Should we expect a Beyoncé-level new song? The launch of a new single left off of her latest album? Some crazy collaboration?
According to the Recording Academy, the seven-time nominee will open the show with a song from her latest album, 1989, which is up for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Record Of The Year (not too shabby, Swift). The pop star, who opened the Grammy Awards in 2013 with her breakup anthem, "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," will join more than 30 artists who will be performing at star-studded event, including Adele, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Rihanna, Robin Thicke, Carrie Underwood, The Weeknd, and newly announced four-time nominee, the Alabama Shakes, among others. Lady Gaga will also perform a tribute to the late, great David Bowie during the awards show, which will be hosted for the fifth consecutive year by LL Cool J.
What exactly should we expect from Swift? If nothing else, based on this intriguing Instagram showing our fair Swift will be seated next to none other than best friend (and original squad member) Selena Gomez, we'll be on the lookout for a rousing opening number followed by plenty of front-row dancing.
Until then, we'll have to get our fix by rewatching all of Swift's Grammy performances from year's past.
