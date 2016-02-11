Watch All Of Taylor Swift's Grammy Performances Through The Years

Taylor Swift is the princess of pop right now. Album after album, she draws in new listeners, while maintaining her appeal to devoted Swifties. The city of New York even designated one of her songs — "Welcome to New York" — as it's unofficial anthem. Apologies to Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" and Jay Z and Alicia Keys' "Empire State of Mind." You had a good run.
But Swift has been a big deal in the music industry for almost a decade now. Her first album came out in 2006, and she started attending and performing at major awards shows like the Country Music Awards, Grammys, and Video Music Awards in 2008.
So far, Taylor Swift has won seven Grammys and been nominated almost 30 times. When she accepted the Grammy for Album of the Year in 2010, Swift was the youngest-ever recipient of the award.
She is opening this year's show, which airs Monday, February 15, and it's sure to be quite the production. According to reports, she'll kick off with a song from 1989. Swift is also nominated for seven golden gramophones this year. If she happens to win them all, let's hope she doesn't drop any this time.
In honor of the 58th Annual Grammy Awards, we're throwing it back to Swift's very first performance at the ceremony and looping all the way back to the present.
