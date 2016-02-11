15 Adorable Dogs Show Us What Valentine's Day Is Really About

We already know that dogs provide us with some of our best friendships. But we can learn a thing or two about relationships from our furry counterparts, too.
Chantal Adair, a fashion and pet photographer, sure thinks so. For Valentine's Day, she photographed 15 adorable dogs in romantic settings to show us the true meaning of February 14: pure, unfiltered puppy dog love.
Under the Instagram account The Dog Styler, Adair creates scenes of playful canine chic. As she explained to Refinery29, she focuses on "styling and photographing dogs in human clothes" without adding any fancy filters. She first created her Instagram account in September 2015, and has since photographed pooches at New York Fashion Week, at the Louvre in Paris, and in honor of the Academy Awards.
Looking into their big puppy dog eyes, you are immediately met with a gaze of unconditional adoration. So who better to teach us about the most romantic day of the year? Be warned, though, you might just fall in love.
