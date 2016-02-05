This Under-$20 Token Of Love Is The Coolest V-Day Gift Around

Remember how easy Valentine's Day was when everyone in the classroom just gave each other candy? These days, the pressure is on when it comes to finding a cute, thoughtful, and creative gift for the ones you love (be it a significant other, best friend, or even work wife). Flowers, chocolate, and jewelry just aren't going to cut it — and neither is dishing out hundreds of dollars.
Like when we were shopping for holiday presents, we're once again looking to Pintrill for cheeky, affordable items that really nail the sentiment we're trying to deliver. And its new collection of V-Day oriented enamel pins, which includes simple emoji among a handful of cute pairings (think PB&J, Netflix & Chill), is now available online — and each costs between $10 and $20. They're quirky, cool, and pretty much the grown-up version of a friendship necklace.
But, like the rest of Pintrill's launches, everything is limited-edition. And since these will likely end up on the lapels of valentines everywhere, we know they're not going to last. So, it's time to stop procrastinating and instead click through to stock up. That way, when you're enjoying a bottle of wine on February 14 with whomever you choose, you'll have a little something to hand out to everyone.