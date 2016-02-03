Blac Chyna has a word for Rob Kardashian's haters. Quite a few, actually, and Rob's controversial new girlfriend shared them on Tuesday in a series of Snapchat videos.
"Alright so, I go on Instagram and my snapchat and people's talking shit about Rob. Right, you weak-ass bitches," she says in one, while enjoying a green lollipop. "What's crazy is like, you bitches are so fucking concerned. Worry about yourself, worry about your fucking account," she helpfully suggests. She adds that Kardashian has "been like low-key for three years, and y'all bitches ain't about to run him back in." Rob has stayed out of the public eye for the past couple of years as he dealt with health problems. But in recent weeks, he’s emerged on social media and, to much controversy, started dating Chyna, who was recently arrested.
"Alright so, I go on Instagram and my snapchat and people's talking shit about Rob. Right, you weak-ass bitches," she says in one, while enjoying a green lollipop. "What's crazy is like, you bitches are so fucking concerned. Worry about yourself, worry about your fucking account," she helpfully suggests. She adds that Kardashian has "been like low-key for three years, and y'all bitches ain't about to run him back in." Rob has stayed out of the public eye for the past couple of years as he dealt with health problems. But in recent weeks, he’s emerged on social media and, to much controversy, started dating Chyna, who was recently arrested.
Advertisement
The ongoing tangle of shade "feuds" Chyna has entered into is a befuddling mess — involving Kanye, Amber Rose (Chyna's BFF and Kanye's ex), and apparently all of the Kardashian-Jenners, save for Kendall. And at this point, people — including R29 — are beginning to wonder how much of it is real, and how much of it is fabricated drama, a convoluted and multi-pronged PR ploy to promote all of their business ventures. But Blac Chyna is making one thing perfectly clear for everyone: Don't mess with her man.
Leave #RobKardashian alone Y'all. #BlacChyna pic.twitter.com/ARVuLcheBb— Scuffles (@Scufflesblog) February 3, 2016
Part 1: #BlacChyna isn't here for you guys bashing her boo #RobKardashian pic.twitter.com/My8TjBGP2m— Tha Celebritea (@thacelebritea) February 3, 2016
Part 2: #BlacChyna isn't here for you guys bashing her boo #RobKardashian pic.twitter.com/Yjq6WcH9zg— Tha Celebritea (@thacelebritea) February 3, 2016
Advertisement