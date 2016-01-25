End Your Day With This Picture of Liam Hemsworth Cuddling His Dog

Liam Hemsworth must know it's Blue Monday. On this cold, dreary day in January, we just need to smile. And nothing is quite as grin-inducing as a cute guy cuddling a cute dog. Enter Hemsworth and Tani, his rescue dog. Tani was joined by another pup this November. Hemsworth adopted his most recent pet with the help of Miley Cyrus.
But it looks like Tani still gets plenty of attention. And when Hemsworth is busy with his next movie or possible reconciliation with Cyrus, he has let his fans know Tani has another playmate. I'm not sure these two will be making any adorable unlikely animal BFF roundups, though.
