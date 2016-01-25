Let's face it: Winter is no picnic. The days are short, the sun is scarce, and the temperature is so low, even Elsa must be pulling her thermals out of storage. Even naming a winter storm after the Jonas Brothers (or so we like to think) isn't making the season any more bearable. Boo-freaking-hoo, right?



Needless to say, it all has you feeling down in the dumps. And thanks to Making a Murderer, not even a good ol' Netflix-and-chill session can lift your spirits.



So forget Netflix. Instead, click through to unearth some feel-good, funny, and at times schadenfreude-ish GIFs and video clips we've sourced from the far corners of the internet. From asshole pets to prima donna princesses, these finds are bound to help combat that whole SAD thing you've got going on right now. If nothing else, Leonardo DiCaprio is involved. Enjoy!