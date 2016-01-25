The front row was filled with familiarity: Olivia Palermo, Anna Dello Russo, and Carine Roitfeld sat by, anticipating what the new Dior (or rather, the Dior of-the-moment) has to prove. It's yet to be revealed whether the future collections will also be designed by this (undoubtedly capable) in-house team, or if a new creative director will be announced imminently — whatever the outcome, it seems like the house (and its legacy) will be just fine.