This afternoon we were treated to one of the most eagerly-anticipated events on the luxury fashion schedule – the Dior Couture show in Paris. Today's unveiling was particularly poignant as it was the first womenswear offering from the French fashion house since Raf Simons' surprise departure in October. The Dior Spring 2016 couture collection was led by two Swiss designers, Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier; Ruffieux, 41, joined Dior in 2008 during John Galliano's tenure and became head designer in 2012 when Raf Simons was appointed artistic director. Meier, born in Zermatt in 1983, was head-hunted by Dior after a five year stint under Marc Jacobs at Louis Vuitton, followed by time at Balenciaga with Nicolas Ghesquière. Fashion credentials don't come much better than that.



This season, the Dior women were surrounded by an iconic and dazzling mirrored décor held in the usual venue of the Musée Rodin, where models were reflected infinitely from every angle. The understated but beautifully chic collection paid homage to house signatures while also looking to the future with a modernism championed by the design team's predecessor Simons.



Less directional than we might have hoped for, the still stunning collection comprised off-the shoulder silhouettes, lace pieces, nipped in waists with exquisite tailoring, and dimanté embellishments and Lily of the Valley prints that will filter down to the highstreet before we know it.