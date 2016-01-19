Score Your New Favorite Jeans At WAY Less Than Full Price

Since we're admittedly more loyal to our favorite pairs of denim than we are to our own pets, it can feel pretty intimidating to break out of our comfort zone and try a brand we're not familiar with. And, when hefty prices tags are involved (which, when it comes to jeans, they often are) it's understandable that the hesitation only increases.



Well now is the time to branch out and give our denim collections a facelift: One of our go-to's for baby blues and beyond, Courtshop, is having a major blowout sale, meaning your wardrobe is just begging for an upgrade. From tomorrow, January 20, through Sunday, January 24, Courtshop's sample sale will take place both online and at its two store locations in New York City (168 Mott Street in Manhattan, and 218 Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, beginning Thursday), where you can also score 20% off regular-priced items. And frankly, you won't find prices like this for pieces this cool anywhere else; we're talking jeans for $60; dresses for $55, and skirts, jackets, and shorts all for just $45.



Ahead, check out a preview of what to expect from this denim-lovers' dream.