Khloé Kardashian Has A Sex Tape You'll Never See

Khloé Kardashian is no stranger to keeping it real. She got really real on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night, revealing she does have a sex tape with her ex-husband. Just don't count on it leaking like her sister's.



The subject came up when a viewer called in to ask if she knew how big sister Kim planned to tell her children about her sex tape with Ray J. Khloé said she didn't know, prompting Cohen to ask if she has a sex tape of her own.



