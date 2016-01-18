Khloé Kardashian Has A Sex Tape You'll Never See

Khloé Kardashian is no stranger to keeping it real. She got really real on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night, revealing she does have a sex tape with her ex-husband. Just don't count on it leaking like her sister's.
The subject came up when a viewer called in to ask if she knew how big sister Kim planned to tell her children about her sex tape with Ray J. Khloé said she didn't know, prompting Cohen to ask if she has a sex tape of her own.
"I've definitely recorded myself having sex with my ex-husband. But not, like, talking to camera," she said. Khloé explained that she was a fan of the small, hand-held home video cameras.
Where are the tapes now? "In my safe," Khloé says. Smart girl.
Khloé also told Cohen that the reason she left her marriage was that she suspected ex Lamar Odom was heading for the kind of medical situation he finally ended up in. "I had never imagined it would be at a brothel; I just knew I had to get to his side," she said of her rush to help him. "His demons are overshadowing what a great heart he has; he could not be there alone, and I had to be that person."
