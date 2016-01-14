See How Much Japanese Beauty Has Changed Over 100 Years

The gurus over at WatchCut have been releasing beauty-evolution videos for the past year or so. It all started with 100 years of , the vid on how Black beauty has changed was a hit, and the team even covered the history of male grooming. The time-lapse videos don't stop with the U.S. of A.; the company has also explored makeup and hair changes across decades in various cultures around the world — from a comparison of North and South Korea to a look at Ethiopia. The latest country it's highlighting is Japan: The video above shows numerous trends from the beauty-centric nation.
You've got everything from the geishas of the 1910s to the mod looks of the 1960s, depicting the Western influences coming in, and finally landing on the Harajuku girls of today. All of the looks are incredible, but our favorite is the '90s — and not solely because we're partial to this particular decade, but because it has some of the more creative hair and makeup of the bunch. It's also worth noting that there are two looks for some of the decades, a first for WatchCut.
Check out the video to see the looks for yourself and, while you're at it, we also suggest watching this video, which gives some interesting, in-depth intel behind how these are made. You might just learn a thing or two.
You've got everything from the geishas of the 1910s to the mod looks of the 1960s, depicting the Western influences coming in, and finally landing on the Harajuku girls of today. All of the looks are incredible, but our favorite is the '90s — and not solely because we're partial to this particular decade, but because it has some of the more creative hair and makeup of the bunch. It's also worth noting that there are two looks for some of the decades, a first for WatchCut.
Check out the video to see the looks for yourself and, while you're at it, we also suggest watching this video, which gives some interesting, in-depth intel behind how these are made. You might just learn a thing or two.
Advertisement