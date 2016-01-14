These 3 Fresh Celeb Looks Will Make You Rethink Collared Dresses

You know the look: a simple, sleeved top or dress with a stiff but pristine collar (either pointed or rounded). You've seen it on everyone from Wednesday Addams to Zooey Deschanel. It's a bit of a throwback, a nod to youth, perhaps, if you grew up donning school uniforms. It's very easy to wear. The collared dress takes away a lot of the fuss of planning a put-together outfit.
But the silhouette can feel, well, boring. And sure, it's a little prim. Luckily, there's a new wave of collars making the rounds through Tinseltown. They go a step beyond colorblocking, and they'll probably inspire you to reconsider the humble style. From blinding prints to embellishments that pop, check out (and be inspired by) three takes on the trend.
