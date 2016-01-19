So maybe obviously, when I sent a link of that ring to some friends, I didn’t feel the bright pop and hiss of feminine success, or even the sordid bedazzlement of finding and procuring the exactly right, forever-perfect, beautiful thing. Instead, I felt like I was about to swan-dive into something that is far beyond the objective facts of “bad investment” and “socio-sexual indoctrination” and “wedding-industrial complex.” I felt like it would be a power move in a game I don’t understand wanting to play. It also felt like a basic affront to some of the reasons why my husband loves me, like my ambition and individualism and my constant, probably-annoying question-asking.



That's when I had another idea, and then found a ring that had a familiar rightness: not an engagement ring at all, but a figure-eight of diamonds, a fairy-light delicacy that exists as itself, as an infinity, but sometimes reads like a bow or a bandit mask. I got engaged in July and married in September, because I do not play, and since then I’ve worn a squared-off platinum wedding band on my left hand, and my engagement ring on my right. Sometimes I tap them with my thumbs for their comforting symmetry. Symbols are everything and nothing: I have small, black tattoos for my dad; my sisters; my dog Scout, who died, and myself. I sometimes wear an old charm bracelet with my sisters’ initials engraved on the silver tag; and now these “infinity” diamonds for me, my husband, my marriage.



An equally potent symbol, though, is maybe the candy Ring Pop I keep in its neon package in a special bowl in a special place, that my husband bought after I told him I didn’t really care what ring I had, because I already had him.

