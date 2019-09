Justin Bieber Rocks A Teeny-Weeny Man Bun

hope

The man bun had a pretty successful run in 2015. Leo may have chopped his off (RIP), but we did see the 'do pretty much everywhere, including on some world leaders . It became so ubiquitous ( clip-in versions even emerged), we thought the tiny nubs had to be on the way out in 2016. But there's one unexpected star who's trying to keep them in the forefront: none other than Justin Bieber.The "Sorry" singer was seen wearing a teeny-weeny man bun this weekend during Sean Penn & Friend's Help Haiti Home gala in Beverly Hills. Biebs has been known to experiment with a number of hairstyles — platinum blonde controversial cornrows , even a '90s-esque bob of sorts — but this is a new one (although this Instagram post hints at his man-bun-wearing ways).Hailey Baldwin's new beau has been growing out his tresses for some time now, so we can onlyguess that this now baby bun will soon evolve into a full-grown adult. Until then, we'll settle for this edgy undercut version. What are your thoughts and feelings on the 21-year-old's latest look? Sound off in the comments.