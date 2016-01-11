Justin Bieber Rocks A Teeny-Weeny Man Bun

The man bun had a pretty successful run in 2015. Leo may have chopped his off (RIP), but we did see the 'do pretty much everywhere, including on some world leaders. It became so ubiquitous (clip-in versions even emerged), we thought the tiny nubs had to be on the way out in 2016. But there's one unexpected star who's trying to keep them in the forefront: none other than Justin Bieber.
The "Sorry" singer was seen wearing a teeny-weeny man bun this weekend during Sean Penn & Friend's Help Haiti Home gala in Beverly Hills. Biebs has been known to experiment with a number of hairstyles — platinum blonde, controversial cornrows, even a '90s-esque bob of sorts — but this is a new one (although this Instagram post hints at his man-bun-wearing ways).
Hailey Baldwin's new beau has been growing out his tresses for some time now, so we can only
hope guess that this now baby bun will soon evolve into a full-grown adult. Until then, we'll settle for this edgy undercut version. What are your thoughts and feelings on the 21-year-old's latest look? Sound off in the comments.
