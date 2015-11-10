No matter how many times we think we've seen the demise of the man bun — Leo ditched his, some universities are banning them, they were even reported to potentially cause baldness — the hipster hairstyle of choice seems to rise from the ashes like a phoenix. First, atop the heads of hot dads at Disneyland, then photoshopped on world leaders — this go-around, they've materialized in hairpiece form.
In "nope" news of the day, Mashable reports that Groupon is running a deal for clip-in man buns. Now, those who aren't blessed with hair long enough to casually tie back can get their hands on faux buns (think more polished ballerina than disheveled topknot) in either black, brown, or blonde for an affordable $9.99. Simply keep it in place with some bobby pins — or antique paper clips, to be that much more indie — and you're ready to face the world, or at least the world of Williamsburg.
"This attachable — and, equally important, detachable — man bun lets you blend in with your surroundings, putting it on when you smell fair-trade coffee or hear a banjo, and taking it off when someone utters the word 'bro,'" states Groupon, with a more than healthy dose of sarcasm.
Is this a joke? Has April Fools' come almost five months early? From the descriptions on the site, it doesn't appear to be something we should take all that seriously — but the premise is enough to make us shake our heads. On the bright side of this dark news, at least the men in your life won't have to worry about traction alopecia with faux buns. You know what they say: Every cloud has a silver lining.
