This GIF Beautifully Pays Homage To David Bowie

The GIF was created by illustrator Helen Green , who has a particular affinity for the late artist . It displays Bowie sporting 29 different, career-spanning hairstyles — "from the pre-Bowie 1964 to 2014, with the release of 'Sue (Or In a Series of Crime),'" Green said in an interview . The pencil drawings — which she colored digitally and animated in Photoshop — took 35 hours total to create. Now, that's love."For many of the drawings, I used a reference from a different year but facing the correct way. For example, the reference for 'Ashes to Ashes' Bowie was his 1976 mug shot, and a sideways-facing 'Heroes' Bowie for the drawing of Davie Jones," she said. "It was quite a triumph to see all 29 drawings in motion for the first time!”And while the piece may be titled " Time May Change Me ," no number of passing days can take away from the legacy Bowie leaves behind. He and his magic will truly be missed. Click here to view all 29 drawings of our beloved starman, one by one. As our fearless EIC Christene Barberich said in response to the news of his passing: "What he represented and advocated for set millions of people free to dance to the beat of their own drum. What an extraordinary contribution this person made to not just music and art but humanity."We've reached out to Green for comment, and will update this post when we hear back.