Jamie Lee Curtis & Daughter Match In The Cutest Way

It seems that half of Hollywood has jumped on the silver hair bandwagon, but the latest devotee could be our favorite. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis' daughter, Annie Guest, dyed her locks a silver shade of platinum just in time to match her mother at this year’s Golden Globes.
Of course, we all know that Curtis has been a gray-hair-trailblazer for years, which makes her daughter trying the trend even cooler. Luckily, Guest, who is also a professional dancer, isn't new to the hair color game. Fun fact: She rocked bright blue locks a few years ago.
But perhaps the best part about her hue is that it's somewhere between blonde and gray. We'd call it a cool, ashy platinum, with just a hint of silver. Which makes it a much more wearable version than what we've seen from the trend.
Would you try silver locks? And if so, what shade would you opt for? Tell us in the comments and then head over to the best beauty looks of the night for more Golden Globes coverage.
Of course, we all know that Curtis has been a gray-hair-trailblazer for years, which makes her daughter trying the trend even cooler. Luckily, Guest, who is also a professional dancer, isn't new to the hair color game. Fun fact: She rocked bright blue locks a few years ago.
But perhaps the best part about her hue is that it's somewhere between blonde and gray. We'd call it a cool, ashy platinum, with just a hint of silver. Which makes it a much more wearable version than what we've seen from the trend.
Would you try silver locks? And if so, what shade would you opt for? Tell us in the comments and then head over to the best beauty looks of the night for more Golden Globes coverage.
Advertisement