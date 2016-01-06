Last year, from mid-spring to early winter, Kim Kardashian proved that pregnancy had nothing on her personal style. Her unconventional approach to maternity wear included figure-hugging body-con dresses, leggings as pants (yes, seriously), and footwear most of us couldn't walk in not carrying a child. So it's no surprise that Kim — once she steps back out into the public eye from her reported post-baby hiatus — will most likely wear an array of unexpected new mom gear, like a black silk cocktail dress with a plunging neckline by 68-year-old designer Katharine Hamnett.
In an interview released Wednesday in The Telegraph, Hamnett (who is regarded as a British ethical fashion legend), opens up about her unlikely partnership with Kanye West — and the piece she has sent his wife.
"The story goes that West was in a vintage shop outside Milan when he came across some original Hamnett pieces and decided they were everything he wanted his own Yeezy fashion collection to be," author Kate Finnigan writes. West then borrowed 300 pieces from her and asked that her entire archive be photographed, providing him with the inspiration he needed to create his line. It must have worked, she notes, citing that it sold out in just 10 minutes.
This is the dress Katharine Hamnett sent @KimKardashian 'because she'll be breast-feeding' https://t.co/PBZ0BlE4os pic.twitter.com/kBn5g9DrXB— Telegraph Fashion (@TeleFashion) January 6, 2016
And though she has a few suggestions for West himself when it comes to fashion (like "stop wearing fur"), she has one piece of clothing in particular reserved for Mrs. West. "Going through her YMC collection on a rail, she pulls out a black silk dress that she says she might send to 'Kim' [who, as the world knows, has recently given birth to their second child, a son named Saint]," Finnigan says. "'I mean, she’ll be breast-feeding. She can just wear this loose, can’t she?'"
While Kardashian has hardly been spotted since giving birth on December 5, we definitely wouldn't put it past her to wear a party dress of sorts around the house while feeding her son.
