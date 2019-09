Last year, from mid-spring to early winter, Kim Kardashian proved that pregnancy had nothing on her personal style. Her unconventional approach to maternity wear included figure-hugging body-con dresses, leggings as pants (yes, seriously), and footwear most of us couldn't walk in not carrying a child. So it's no surprise that Kim — once she steps back out into the public eye from her reported post-baby hiatus — will most likely wear an array of unexpected new mom gear, like a black silk cocktail dress with a plunging neckline by 68-year-old designer Katharine Hamnett In an interview released Wednesday in The Telegraph , Hamnett (who is regarded as a British ethical fashion legend), opens up about her unlikely partnership with Kanye West — and the piece she has sent his wife."The story goes that West was in a vintage shop outside Milan when he came across some original Hamnett pieces and decided they were everything he wanted his own Yeezy fashion collection to be," author Kate Finnigan writes . West then borrowed 300 pieces from her and asked that her entire archive be photographed, providing him with the inspiration he needed to create his line. It must have worked, she notes, citing that it sold out in just 10 minutes.