Prepare To Be Obsessed With This Next-Level Take On Mixed Prints

In the grand scheme of trends, mixing prints is pretty base-level. It's a fairly straightforward sartorial risk to take (and one we've been down with for a while now). Stripes with florals, tartan with lace, polka dots with leopard — the list goes on. Despite the wide range of potential pattern combos, it's possible to get fatigue from this outfit arithmetic. Brie Larson has some next-level pattern pairing that'll make you fall in love with the dressing conceit all over again.
The actress stepped out at the National Board Review Gala in New York in a short Giambattista Valli Couture number from the label's fall '15 collection. The dress featured three distinct tiers — classic and elegant open lace at the shoulders; tiny flower-shaped clusters of cobalt sequins stacked to create a checked pattern at the bodice; and a high-waisted, embellished, dusty pink lace floral skirt.
The couture party dress brings together not two, but three different patterns into a single garment, and that's already a step up from our regular print-medley game plan. Larson's look also brings texture into the mix: The thick, black lace at the very top may be more traditional, but it has an almost laser-cut effect next to the striking, layered blue sequins right below. The meticulously detailed skirt, which is signature Valli, ties it all together, referencing both the lace and the sequins.
Party season may be over for most of us, but Larson is only kicking off the awards show circuit. The actress is nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama category for her performance in Room, so keep an eye out for her next red carpet look on Sunday. For now, we just might get a bit more experimental when playing around with prints in Larson's honor.
