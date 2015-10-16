Starting October 16, you can go see the new film Room and be completely shattered by the lead performance from Brie Larson.
Larson plays Ma, a young woman who was kidnapped as a teenager and forced to live in a garden shed with the son she gave birth to while in captivity. Despite unwanted visits from her captor (her son's biological father), she creates a happy existence for her child, forever fighting back her own pain. Larson is marvelously good, and it already seems likely that she'll (at the very least) be nominated for a Best Actress Oscar. And she's already reportedly taking over for Jennifer Lawrence in an onscreen adaptation of the memoir The Glass Castle.
But Larson has been impressive for a long time now, to the extent that we're convinced she can do pretty much anything.
We're just saying, if you're not already obsessed with Larson, you should be. Here, some facts that you might not have known about her.
Larson plays Ma, a young woman who was kidnapped as a teenager and forced to live in a garden shed with the son she gave birth to while in captivity. Despite unwanted visits from her captor (her son's biological father), she creates a happy existence for her child, forever fighting back her own pain. Larson is marvelously good, and it already seems likely that she'll (at the very least) be nominated for a Best Actress Oscar. And she's already reportedly taking over for Jennifer Lawrence in an onscreen adaptation of the memoir The Glass Castle.
But Larson has been impressive for a long time now, to the extent that we're convinced she can do pretty much anything.
We're just saying, if you're not already obsessed with Larson, you should be. Here, some facts that you might not have known about her.