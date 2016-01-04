Story from Pop Culture

Lena Dunham Shares First Bikini Selfie Of 2016

Carolyn L. Todd
Lena Dunham is kicking off the New Year with the same body confidence and IDGAF attitude that we've always looked up to her for. On Monday, the Girls creator shared a bikini selfie on Instagram, showing off a cute black swimsuit and a makeup-free face. "Not her natural habitat but she's trying her darnedest!!!" she captioned the photo. (Lena, we know you know this: Bikinis are not anybody's natural habitat, unless they're a Victoria's Secret or Sports Illustrated model.) Dunham looks to be lounging on a chair by the ocean and catching up on some reading. She also shared a snap of boyfriend Jack Antonoff lounging by the beach.

This is not the first time Dunham is baring her bod in 2016. Three days ago, the 29-year-old shared a hilarious cheeky shot of herself post-New Year's festivities. She celebrated the holiday with family and friends, including her mom and Girls co-star Jemima Kirke. We're glad to see she's recovering in style.

