Lena Dunham is kicking off the New Year with the same body confidence and IDGAF attitude that we've always looked up to her for. On Monday, the Girls creator shared a bikini selfie on Instagram, showing off a cute black swimsuit and a makeup-free face. "Not her natural habitat but she's trying her darnedest!!!" she captioned the photo. (Lena, we know you know this: Bikinis are not anybody's natural habitat, unless they're a Victoria's Secret or Sports Illustrated model.) Dunham looks to be lounging on a chair by the ocean and catching up on some reading. She also shared a snap of boyfriend Jack Antonoff lounging by the beach.
This is not the first time Dunham is baring her bod in 2016. Three days ago, the 29-year-old shared a hilarious cheeky shot of herself post-New Year's festivities. She celebrated the holiday with family and friends, including her mom and Girls co-star Jemima Kirke. We're glad to see she's recovering in style.
