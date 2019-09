Lena Dunham Really Doesn’t Care What You Think About Her Onesie

Leave it to Lena Dunham to create a body positivity moment out of a paparazzi shot. Dunham was snapped in this patterned Mara Hoffman jumpsuit on Saturday, and the next day, The Daily Mail posted a slew of photos of Dunham in the “eye-sorer one piece.” The paper also not-so-nicely points out Dunham’s “very laid back approach to her appearance,” replete with a makeup-free face and “makeshift bun.” (Aren't buns by nature just a makeshift way to get hair off your face, anyway?)Dunham’s response on Instagram couldn’t have been better: “What the Daily Mail calls an eyesore I call a damn dream, @marahoffman This onesie takes me from @tracyandersonmethod to brunch to fetal position and I couldn't feel more heroic. Was literally psyched about the paparazzi photo so I would have evidence of it.”Granted, tagging said onesie’s designer and Dunham’s pre-brunch boutique fitness studio of choice feels a little gratuitous. But Dunham cleverly took aim at how paparazzi shots of female stars are seen as fair game for nasty fashion policing — and why that’s not okay.It's also further evidence that Dunham has a DGAF approach to personal style. That's always something we can get behind, especially for someone who's built a solid track record of quirky , often conversation-starting sartorial choices. You can always count on Dunham to validate your own schlubby weekend wear — or unapologetically makeup-smudged face. A few months ago, Dunham's contribution to the #WokeUpLikeThis Instagram canon of deceptively fresh-faced early-a.m. photos was the most legit, resonant shot around.