Hannah and the gang aren't coming back until February, but we've got an exclusive early look at what lies ahead. Based on the first trailer, season 5 of Lena Dunham's HBO dramedy looks hilarious.
We're looking forward to seeing all the ladies move onward and upward after a growth-filled fourth season. It looks like Hannah (Dunham) is still dating nice guy Fran (Jake Lacy), but still has a very special place in her heart for BFF Elijah (Andrew Rannells). Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) follows through on her bold declaration that she's moving to Japan. Jessa (Jemima Kirke) is still calling Hannah on her bullshit. And Marnie (Allison Williams) is...getting married to a guy she barely knows? (And sporting some, er, creative bridal makeup.)
We premiered this trailer on our Snapchat Discover channel yesterday and now we're sharing it with you right here, before it goes live on HBO this weekend. Enjoy!
The fifth season of Girls premieres on February 21.
OPENER IMAGE: Courtesy of Craig Blankenhorn/HBO.
