Girls has a special knack for making us want to get up, throw on a girl power tune, and dance our hearts out like we just don't give a fuck. Think Hannah and Marnie shaking it out to Robyn's "Dancing On My Own." Think Hannah rocking that yellow mesh top while gyrating to Icona Pop's "I Love It." Think Hannah busting out every dance move imaginable to Empire ISIS' "Get Up On It" while wearing a sports bra.
Don't know that last one? Well, you clearly haven't caught the new trailer for Girls' fifth season. Ahead of the show's February 21 premiere, Lena Dunham is truly dancing like no one is watching. She's gone full-on Abigail Breslin in Little Miss Sunshine.
Watch the clip below to get pumped up. We dare you to not dance — and to not snort with laughter when you realize who's hoofing it up next to Hannah in dance class.
Girls Season 5 Tease #1
Get up on it. #Girls returns (with more of Hannah’s dance moves) February 21 at 10PM.Posted by Girls on Sunday, November 1, 2015
