It's been a while since we've seen Selena Gomez Instagram herself in a bikini. The last time around, she ended up promoting a majorly empowering message against body-shaming bullies. But we're not totally sure what she's up to with this most recent bathing suit pic.
The singer shared a selfie in which she's clad in a cute two-piece, along with the caption "comin soon." She also tagged photographer Steven Klein, leading us to believe she's working on a shoot with the guy who snapped those controversial Kylie Jenner Interview magazine shots.
So, what could she be teasing, apart from a potential photo spread? Maybe a new album? Perhaps a line of Selena Gomez bikinis? (We'd be super excited about that last one.) Guess we'll just have to wait and see!
