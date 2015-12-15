The ninth season of The Voice wraps up tonight. And when the show returns, one host will be missing from the ranks: Gwen Stefani. The "Used to Love You" singer is so far sticking by her plan to leave the series. But at least one person is still hoping she'll stay.
Last night, during part one of the finale, Blake Shelton chalked up the success of this season to the chemistry between co-hosts. "I'll tell you one of the things for me personally is getting back to this particular combination of coaches," he said in a press conference, People reports.
"There's something to be said about every combination," he went on. "But there's something about this one that is a standout to me because there's just so much history here with these four coaches. You can't fake that. There's friendships that go way back. When you get to work with your friends like...who gets to do that? It's pretty cool."
Stefani got a little teary-eyed during last night's broadcast, specifically during contestant Barrett Baber's performance of Thomas Rhett's "Die a Happy Man." But, while it's an emotional tune, we can't help but wonder if what she was really getting emotional over was leaving the show — and her new beau.
Last night, during part one of the finale, Blake Shelton chalked up the success of this season to the chemistry between co-hosts. "I'll tell you one of the things for me personally is getting back to this particular combination of coaches," he said in a press conference, People reports.
"There's something to be said about every combination," he went on. "But there's something about this one that is a standout to me because there's just so much history here with these four coaches. You can't fake that. There's friendships that go way back. When you get to work with your friends like...who gets to do that? It's pretty cool."
Stefani got a little teary-eyed during last night's broadcast, specifically during contestant Barrett Baber's performance of Thomas Rhett's "Die a Happy Man." But, while it's an emotional tune, we can't help but wonder if what she was really getting emotional over was leaving the show — and her new beau.
Advertisement