Tonight on The Voice was the finale, part one. Each of the four finalists — Jordan Smith, Emily Ann Roberts, Barrett Baber, and Jeffery Austin gave three performances. (Exhausting!) And for the first time this season, the coaches joined their artists onstage for some really fun duets.
The contestants worked hard to show off their versatility (and stamina) tonight all in the hopes of winning America's heart by Tuesday night. I'm going to put my money on America's angel, Jordan Smith... but then again, everyone loves country sweetheart Emily Ann. Also, Barrett Baber is a rockstar. Really, it's still anybody's game. Who do you think will win in the season nine finale tomorrow night?
1. Jordan Smith — Team Adam
Song: "Climb Every Mountain" by Rodgers & Hammerstein
Performance: Smith is likely to continue his record streak of top 10 iTunes hits with this Sound of Music classic. A soaring song like this was made for Jordan's angelic but powerful voice. As beautiful as ever.
2. Emily Ann Roberts — Team Blake
Song: "Blue Christmas" by Elvis Presley
Performance: What a perfect song choice! Right in Emily Ann's wheelhouse, plus it's seasonal. Emily Ann's classic country voice shone bright as ever.
3. Barrett Baber — Team Blake
Song: "Rhinestone Cowboy" by Glen Campbell
Performance: Baber covered this 1975 country song in a duet with Blake. The dudes should probably release a single together ASAP. But honestly, Baber's a morre enjoyable performer than Blake! Gwen for one sure looked like she was enjoying it.
4. Jeffery Austin — Team Gwen
Song: "O Holy Night"
Performance: Really beautiful, poignant performance. Austin is definitely the most sensitive, emotive performer.
5. Jordan Smith — Team Adam
Song: "God Only Knows" by The Beach Boys
Performance: And now for something completely different! Smith forwent his typical power ballad type tune for this low-key Beach Boys classic, duetting with coach Adam. Their harmony was really lovely, but OMG Adam totally flubbed the lyrics at one point!
6. Barrett Baber — Team Blake
Song: "Die A Happy Man" by Thomas Rett
Performance: So fantastic! I'm running out of ways to say how much I love this guy. Like, I wouldn't be mad if he won.
7. Emily Ann Roberts — Team Blake
Song: "Islands In The Stream" by Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers
Performance: My favorite duet of the night! Emily Ann was fabulous, and her and Blake's voices sounded great together. One funny note: They changed the original lyrics from "Making love with each other" to "'Cause we love one another." Good call, guys.
8. Jeffery Austin — Team Gwen
Song: "Stay" by Sugarland
Performance: Austin put his unique stamp on this emotional country song. Pretty flawless.
9. Barrett Baber — Team Blake
Song: "Silent Night"
Performance: Baber's country twang worked surprisingly well with the classic Christmas carol. Interesting and uplifting.
10. Jeffery Austin — Team Gwen
Song: “Leather and Lace" by Stevie Nicks & Don Henley
Performance: Gwen joined Austin onstage for a fantastic tribute to the original duet. They sounded awesome together, but I thought Gwen sang too much. It's Austin's night to shine! (Showing off for Blake, maybe?)
11. Jordan Smith — Team Adam
Song: "Mary, Did You Know?" by Michael English
Performance: Like, is there anything complimentary that I haven't already said about this guy? Like Adam said, America is just ready for an album from him.
12. Emily Ann Roberts — Team Blake
Song: "Burning House" by Cam
Performance: Emily Ann closed out the long night with what might be my favorite perofrmance of hers yet!
