Tonight on The Voice was the finale, part one. Each of the four finalists — Jordan Smith, Emily Ann Roberts, Barrett Baber, and Jeffery Austin gave three performances. (Exhausting!) And for the first time this season, the coaches joined their artists onstage for some really fun duets.The contestants worked hard to show off their versatility (and stamina) tonight all in the hopes of winning America's heart by Tuesday night. I'm going to put my money on America's angel, Jordan Smith... but then again, everyone loves country sweetheart Emily Ann. Also, Barrett Baber is a rockstar. Really, it's still anybody's game. Who do you think will win in the season nine finale tomorrow night?"Climb Every Mountain" by Rodgers & HammersteinSmith is likely to continue his record streak of top 10 iTunes hits with this Sound of Music classic. A soaring song like this was made for Jordan's angelic but powerful voice. As beautiful as ever.