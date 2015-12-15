We've heard it many times: Literature is dead. No one reads anymore. No one writes anymore. It's all about Instagram. But despite all the naysaying, new authors just seem to keep on writing great new books, and we keep on reading them.



This year was no different, with a fresh crop of first novels that are sure to convince you (yet again) that reading will never go out of style. Here are 16 debut novels from 2015 that should definitely be on your radar, this year and in years to come. From heartrending family sagas to literary visions of the future to deliciously compelling thrillers, there's something here for every kind of reader. Which one was your favorite this year?