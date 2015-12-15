Skip navigation!
Emily Temple
Books & Art
16 Of The Best Fiction Debuts In 2015
Emily Temple
Dec 15, 2015
Books & Art
Fall Fiction: Great American Novels, Dragon Tattoos & More
Emily Temple
Sep 8, 2015
Books & Art
33 Of Fall's Most Highly Anticipated Nonfiction Reads
Emily Temple
Sep 2, 2015
Entertainment
The Real Reason J.K. Rowling Could Never Kill Ron Weasley
Rupert Grint turns 27 years old today. It’s been 16 years since he was cast as Ronald Weasley, Wizard Chess expert and best friend of Harry Potter.
by
Emily Temple
Books & Art
An Essential LGBTQ Reading List
It’s that time of year again: NYC Pride Week, the biggest (and we like to think the best) Pride celebration in the world. So what better time to brush
by
Emily Temple
Books & Art
30 Books From H.S. English That Are Definitely Worth Rereading
Did you skip out on some of your required reading in high school? Or pick up a classic for Honors English only to be left wondering why everyone else was
by
Emily Temple
New York
30 Books Every New Yorker Needs To Read Before They're 30
You’ve heard your friends, your teachers, and every headline on the Internet say it: You have to read this. If we’re being honest, you can live a
by
Emily Temple
Books & Art
The 30 Best Short Stories You Can Read On Your Commute
If you commute to work every day on public transportation, you know that the time you spend on a crowded bus or underground is not always the most
by
Emily Temple
Books & Art
30 Of The Best Books Written By Millennials
Millennials can get a bad rap. They're lazy! They're self-obsessed! They're surgically attached to their electronic devices! But, the millennial
by
Emily Temple
Books & Art
15 Books To Cure Your Spring Fever
April showers might bring May flowers, but while they're actually happening, they're a major drag. So while you're stuck inside this month, instead of
by
Emily Temple
Books & Art
13 Books Perfect For The Beach
Spring Break Essentials Packing List: bathing suit, sunscreen, plane snacks, classic tunes, and of course, a great novel to keep you enthralled on your
by
Emily Temple
Books & Art
30 Books Every Woman Should Read
Let’s be real: You should be reading books, and books by women, every month of the year. But, since March is Women’s History Month, you have a
by
Emily Temple
Books & Art
20 Novels That Cover Every Type Of Romance
To all the lunatics, lovers, and poets out there: Happy Valentine's Day. The Valentine season is a polarizing one, and all those red hearts and dangling
by
Emily Temple
Books & Art
12 Books You Must Read Before Seeing The Movie
It's one of those media truisms — even with fancy special effects, debonair actors, and butter popcorn, the book is almost always better than the movie.
by
Emily Temple
New York
All The Books You NEED To Read In 2015
It's a brand-new year, full of possibilities, excitement, and yes, resolutions. We all make 'em, but they tend to fizzle by the beginning of February. If
by
Emily Temple
New York
The Book Lover's Guide to NYC Parties
When you think of literature, you may not necessarily think of raucous parties. But, you should. Some of the greatest bashes ever conceived have been
by
Emily Temple
Books & Art
The 29 Biggest Literary Moments Of 2K14
This has been a banner year for books, not only because of all the incredible new novels, collections, and works of poetry, but because the publishing
by
Emily Temple
New York
15 Books To Solve Your New York Problems
Whether you’re a native New Yorker or a recent transplant, you know it can be hard to make it in the city that never sleeps. Tiny apartments! Long
by
Emily Temple
New York
10 Great NYC Bars & The Books To Get Caught Reading In Them
Reading in bars is a time-honored tradition, especially in a city like New York, which can so often conspire (with construction, loud roommates, or
by
Emily Temple
Books & Art
The Book Bucket List To Tackle Before You Turn 30
It is a truth universally acknowledged that reading is good for you. Not only does it work wonders for your empathy and increase your brainpower, it’s
by
Emily Temple
New York
15 Spots to Meet Your Nerdy Soulmate In NYC
NYC attracts cultural obsessives. It's part of what makes living here so interesting. But, it also makes dating really, really hard. How will you ever
by
Emily Temple
New York
16 Books You Need To Read This Fall
The scent of fall is in the air — and you may also detect the sweet smell of books. Maybe it’s the memories of back-to-school reading lists, or the
by
Emily Temple
