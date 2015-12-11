Story from Fashion

Zendaya Has The Cure For Your Matching-Set Fatigue

Ana Colon
Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images.

We've seen matching sets done in every way, shape, and form at this point. Printed! Chambray! For work! For dates! Perhaps that's left you slightly fatigued and looking for alternative pre-coordinated ensembles. Well, Zendaya is giving us a reason to not give up on the look just yet, thanks to a statement-making get-up she wore Thursday night.

The performer stepped out at Rihanna's Diamond Ball in a striped Rosie Assoulin two-piece from the (made-for-TLC?) spring '16 collection. Though the one-shoulder top and pants coordinate, this isn't your run-of-the-mill matching set. After all, we're talking about Zendaya, fashion wunderkind, wearing Rosie Assoulin, maker of the fanciest of fancy pants. This fresh take on matchy-matchy dressing involves a cropped one-shoulder top paired with high-waisted ball-gown trousers. Yup, ball-gown trousers: Those are a thing.

Her voluminous, extra-wide-legged pants take up the same expanse of space as a ball gown's skirt, except they've got the practical walkability of pants. They're big, they're elegant, and they're dramatic. She served up a few poses to highlight the silhouette on the red carpet. A slightly slouchy blouse, folded at the sleeve and knotted at the hem for a laissez-faire sensibility, paired with extra-big bottoms — we'd like to see more of this, please! Temperature check for pants on the red carpet: Still way hot.
