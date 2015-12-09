There's a reason why Acne Studios has become synonymous with effortlessly cool, model off-duty style: The Swedish brand is the maker of the oversized moto jackets and pointed-toe ankle boots photographed on models and stylish show-goers on the regular at Fashion Week. While they had those two staples down pat, a key component of the full #OOTD equation was missing: a sleek, timeless carryall that also happens to photograph well. Until now, that is: Acne Studios debuted its first full-fledged line of handbags — so it's game, set, (outfit) match.
Acne's inaugural range of bags don't just look the part: The brand's creative director and founder Jonny Johansson made it a point to create pieces that are actually practical. "I looked at bags that already existed, especially useless ones like the Champagne bag — who makes a bag for a bottle? But something about it got stuck in my head, and I had to make one that was useful," Johansson told i-D. You'll need to find your comically tiny micro-bags elsewhere. The five key styles play on popular handbag silhouettes — the shopper, bucket, and hip bag are all represented — with a nod to details from past runway collections, like the rope stitching from fall '15.
The bags are dropping right before the holidays, and surely the Italian-made leather styles will join the Velocite and the Jensen in Fashion Week fame come February. However, being street style-ubiquitous wasn't exactly the intention: Johansson didn't set out to create "it" bags. Instead, the designer wanted to "explore the world of bags and create different styles and characters," according to a press release. Because the pieces are "sculptural," the process of designing each bag was akin to "creating a piece of art," Johansson says in the release. The price tag definitely echoes this premium: Styles start at $1,000 for a hip bag, and cap and $1,750 for a bucket bag.
Those price points don't seem to have deterred shoppers thus far: Some colorways of each silhouette are already out of stock. You can shop the pieces now at Acne Studios stores and on its website. Next month, Acne will release new leather and canvas styles.
