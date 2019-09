A holiday ad campaign from New Zealand jewelry brand I Love Ugly, which uses women's bodies as props, has the internet up in arms.In the photos, fully clothed men wearing the brand's rings on their hands are covering and cupping women's breasts and butts. In one photo, a man's hand is covering a woman's vagina as she sits with her legs spread for the camera."Jewellery is one of those things you either love or hate on a man," reads a Facebook post from I Love Ugly that features one of the images. "We tried our best to rework something that makes a lot of males a little uneasy and turn it into something the dubious could potentially see themselves wearing."The New Zealand company has come under fire since launching the campaign. See the full spectrum of photos, originally posted by High Snobiety on December 1. Two additional photos can be found on I Love Ugly's Facebook page People were quick to call out the company for its ridiculous and offensive campaign on Twitter and Facebook.