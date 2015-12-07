These Customizable Sneakers Are The Light-Up Shoes Of The 21st Century

Move over, NikeiD: A high-tech customizable sneaker startup currently raising funds on Indiegogo plans to take personalized kicks to the next level. ShiftWear's sneakers let you pick and flaunt custom designs (still or animated) on wide expanses of flexible HD display panels on the sneakers' sides. The company's tagline tells it all: "A sneaker that gives the user complete creative control."
Designs are created on ShiftWear's app, which communicates the chosen motif wirelessly to the shoes. The shoes are available in three styles — high-, medium-, or low-tops — and five color choices (for the eyelet panel, surrounding the shoelace holes, and the soles). They're also machine-washable and finished off with ultra-durable Kevlar soles. You can pre-order them via Indiegogo now, and are slated to ship in fall 2016. Prices will start at $200 for the low-top style, though those that opt in early on the crowdfunding level will get $50 off the retail price.
The batteries powering those HD panels are expected to last a month, if you want animations instead of still imagery (and why wouldn't you want magical moving pictures on your feet?). The batteries will apparently stay juiced via a mix of kinetic energy, from walking in the shoes, and a wireless charging option.
Users will be able to buy designs by animators or illustrators via the app, according to Mashable. You can also use the app to brag about the mesmerizing latest design you're donning by posting photos to tag and share with other ShiftWear users. The company's Indiegogo campaign runs through December 23, and has so far raised nearly $221,000 (the goal was $25K). It's sort of the natural evolution of those beloved light-up shoes from our formative years, right?
