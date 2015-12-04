If there's one person in Taylor Swift's squad that we'd most want to hang with, it's Karlie Kloss. Not only does the model have some amazing moves on the dance floor, her makeup looks are always on-point, too. So when we saw that she'd posted a makeup tutorial video, we were stoked. What sweetened the deal? She teamed up with her makeup artist, Sir John — a L'Oréal Paris brand ambassador and makeup guru to Beyoncé. (Hello.)
For this video, Kloss and Sir John walk us through her most recent Met Gala makeup look — a sexy, smudged-out cat-eye with filled-in brows and glowy skin. Sir John actually used a green liner for the cat-eye: L'Oréal Silkissime Eyeliner by Infallible in Green Ivy. We loved this look when we first saw it, so being able to watch Sir John pull it off in real time is pretty rad.
This is the first makeup tutorial on Kloss' YouTube page, but we're hoping she'll start posting more along with Sir John. Perhaps Bey will make an apperance? A girl can dream, right?
OPENER IMAGE: David Fisher/REX Shutterstock.
