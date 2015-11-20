Karlie Kloss hasn’t been making much news recently. Maybe it’s because she’s, like, attending NYU or something?
Whatever the reason, we could always use more Karlie in our lives. So when we found this video of Kloss dancing with the Les Twins on the set of a Patrick Demarchelier set for British Vogue, we couldn’t help but share.
Admittedly, she doesn’t do much dancing — we couldn’t either in a dress like that — but she does look really really happy to be there. Having fun is sort of what fashion — the best fashion anyways — is all about. Enough grim models trudging down the catwalk. More Karlie Kloss with a goofy smile and twins dancing around her, please.
Oh, and if you really want to see what kind of moves Ms. Kloss can do, we highly recommend checking out this Chic video from earlier this year.
If you need more impetus to click than Chic and Karlie Kloss, we're not sure what to tell you.
