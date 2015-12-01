This Artist Portrays Celebrities As Domestic Abuse Victims To Raise Awareness

Often, PSAs and calls to action are meant to shock. And artist aleXsandro Palombo's photo series to raise awareness for domestic violence is definitely shocking. The eight-photo series features famous women with their faces bruised and cut. Celebrities photoshopped to appear to be the victims of physical abuse include Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie, Kendall Jenner, Miley Cyrus, Emma Watson, Kristen Stewart, Madonna, and Gwyneth Paltrow.



Palombo launched the series, "Life Can Be a Fairytale, If You Break the Silence," on November 25, to mark the International Day for Elimination of Violence.



Palombo explained in a press release, "The biggest accomplice of violence is the silence, a silence which every year kills or causes permanent disability more than diseases or accidents. Domestic violence is a social cancer that knows no boundaries nor social status, it can affect anyone, whether you're an ordinary person or a celebrity. To defeat him you need to use the antidote of culture by educating and raising awareness on Respect and Equality."



The photos are disturbing, but their shock value will hopefully move those who see them to take action against domestic violence.



Opener Photo: Matt Baron/REX Shutterstock.

