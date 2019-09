Another component of abuse that makes leaving difficult is an economic one. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, as many as 60% of survivors of intimate partner violence lose a job for reasons connected to abuse. And even something as simple applying for a credit card can be difficult when you don't want to reveal your location. The proposed bill will also include grants for programs that support financial literacy training and advocacy and studies looking at what issues — and what parts of the country — are the most difficult for people trying to leave an abusive situation.Right now, only 17 states give survivors paid leave in order to do essential things like go to court or to the doctor, which means millions of American women could potentially be fired if they had to miss work to take an abuser to court. And there aren't protections for workers whose partners might try to harass them by sending intimate photos to an employer, but the bill would protect survivors from discrimination if someone tried to humiliate them using "revenge porn."Murray helped draft the original 1994 Violence Against Women Act, and she has pushed to update and expand the law many times in the past 20 years. She played a major role in expanding VAWA to protect Native American women, who were excluded under the original and experience violence at epidemic rates. Murray first introduced the SAFE Act in 2006 and has re-introduced it several times since then. Murray has also been a strong supporter of legislation aimed at reducing sexual assault on college campuses.The SAFE bill could provide domestic violence survivors with crucial protections, but there are still other things that would help protect them as well. Women are 11 times more likely to be killed by a gun in America than in similarly prosperous countries, and according to research from Everytown.org, at least 52% of women killed with guns in the U.S. are killed by a family member or intimate partner. Murray has also been a vocal advocate for more comprehensive gun regulations