December means holiday cheer — and the unique FOMO panic that comes from all those year-end, best-of roundups. Suddenly, you're questioning every pop culture decision you've made over the past 11 months. Why were you re-watching the entire series of Friends when there were 10 must-see shows you should have been watching (and preparing your opinions about for parties)? How could you still be listening to "Hello" on loop when you haven't explored this year's breakout artists? Why did you decide 2015 was going to be the year you revisited Harry Potter, when you should have been putting a dent in this year's literary debuts?



2015's must-read lists might seem more daunting then your AP English text requirements. Luckily, we've broken Amazon's Top 10 Books of 2015 down for you. There's adult lit and YA, fiction and nonfiction. Whatever you're looking for, we've got a title you can pick up when you need a break from your holiday movie marathon.

