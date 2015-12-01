You know that awkward moment when you open a gift from a distant relative and have to pretend to be excited? Well, Ellen Degeneres is here to help us avoid that exact scenario this year. Because, get this: In addition to cracking us up week after week and propelling us down endless video-watching black holes on ellentube, the queen of talk-show comedy now has an adorable line of accessories, apparel, and home decor, too.
To make shopping for the impossible people on your list a little easier (because, believe it or not, the holidays are nearly in full swing), we asked Degeneres to share some of her favorite pieces from the ED by Ellen line — as well as what she hates receiving as a gift. Her answer: "anything from the check-out aisle at Target. I'm on to you, people. And it's just lazy." We hear that loud and clear.
So this year, let's avoid the discounted DVDs and Mentos value packs altogether, and instead give presents our friends and fam will actually be excited to open — minus all the fake smiles. Ahead, Degeneres dishes on the items she can't wait to give this year. And don't worry: If you decide to gift everyone on your list that adorable penguin sweater, we promise not to tell.
