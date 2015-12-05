Kim Kardashian Welcomes Baby

It's a blessed day for TV's first family, as Kim Kardashian and Kayne West welcome their second child to the world. The KUWTK star gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday morning, a few weeks shy of her original projected due date.
She shared the exciting news on Twitter, as well as in an update on her website.
"Mother and son are doing well," according to the update on Kardashian's website.
The baby's arrival comes a little more than a week after Kardashian shared that he was breech and she was undergoing a procedure to turn him upright.
“As I lay awake late at night, researching, I’ve learned that you actually can deliver a breech baby and I feel fortunate that my doctor Paul Crane is one of the few doctors that still does this. They just don’t even teach it anymore,” Kardashian shared on her website.
She had also been worried about undergoing a C-section.
"Obviously, if it’s an emergency and for the safety of my son, I will get a C-section," she added. "But if I don’t need one, I’d rather not.”
Though this was Kardashian's second pregnancy, she experienced anxiety as she approached the final trimester.
"I think the last month is just waiting," she said in an interview with E! News. "I didn't get to experience the last month last time. You know I delivered almost six weeks early, so they say you gain your most weight at the end."
She'd gained 52 pounds with this pregnancy and was very honest about how it made her feel.
"I'm really not complaining, I'm just being honest and being honest about [it]. I hate it. You know pregnancy is not for me," Karadashian said. "You know I've heard stories forever about how amazing pregnancy is from my mom and Kourtney and that's just not the case for me and I'm not going to sit here and lie and act like it's the most blissful experience. It's awful."
We still don't know the baby boy's name. Apparently, neither do Kardashian and West. In an interview with E! News, Kardashian said she and her hubby were still deciding on a name.
"I don't have names, which is so crazy," she revealed. "We just started talking about it, and that was the last thing for us last time. So I feel confident obviously that we'll figure it out."
Even though he's nameless, the brand-new younger brother to North West arrived happily and healthily into his parent's loving arms. Kris, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, and the rest of the famous family's all smiles, ready to welcome him to planet Earth.
Congratulations, Kim and Kanye!
Ready whenever you are lol pic.twitter.com/Qbk5i2vb28— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 5, 2015
He's here! https://t.co/KlWQrG3Ri9 pic.twitter.com/NRLQCeQ5H4— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 5, 2015
