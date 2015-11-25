Kim Kardashian has been pretty open about the pregnancy complications she's faced with kiddo number two. She's also been very honest about how she does not dig being pregnant, in general.
But this week she revealed updated news about a hurdle she's facing via her personal website: the baby is breech.
Just a little primer if you're not up on all your lingo in this department: Ideally, babies get settled with their heads pointed down toward the pelvic floor and the front of their bodies facing backward. A breech baby, however, might have her feet pointed straight down (footling breech), his bottom down and feet up (frank breech), or head up and legs crossed (complete breech).
Kardashian didn't reveal her baby's exact positioning, but she did share that she's "anxious" about her delivery. “As I lay awake late at night, researching, I’ve learned that you actually can deliver a breech baby and I feel fortunate that my doctor Paul Crane is one of the few doctors that still does this. They just don’t even teach it anymore,” she wrote on her site. (Fun fact: Dr. Crane was Kris Jenner's OBGYN and actually delivered Kim!)
She added that she'd recently watched a documentary about breech delivery, Heads Up, that gave her hope that she'd still be able avoid a C-section. “I found it very interesting that I do have this option to deliver a breech baby as opposed to just jumping into a C-section."
"Obviously, if it’s an emergency and for the safety of my son, I will get a C-section," she added. "But if I don’t need one, I’d rather not.”
In the meantime, the mom-to-be is doing everything she can to encourage the baby to switch things up, including chiropractic work. “I lay practically upside down three times a day for 15 minutes. I play music in the right position and ice my belly in certain spots to get him to squirm out of the breech position," she revealed. "I even started acupuncture where I burn moxa (mugwort) on my pinky toe every day! I am even attempting hypnosis!”
She's trying a better-known method of shifting her baby's position, too: allowing the doctor to manually attempt to turn the baby from the outside, which pretty much looks like the most painful thing ever.
“This whole delivery gives me anxiety, not gonna lie," she wrote. “I hope the baby turns and all goes well but I’m prepared for anything!”
