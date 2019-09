Soon You Can Shop For Lingerie Out Of A Truck

Lots of brands have hit the road in the past two years to sell clothes in the compact digs of a kitted-out truck or RV, including Cynthia Rowley Michael Stars , and Soludos, plus vintage sellers and indie boutiques . But underpinnings haven't been on the move — until January. That's when lingerie e-tailer True&Co. will launch its Try-On Truck ; the journey will begin in San Francisco on January 12.Expect gratis 30-minute bra fittings based on your breast shape in lieu of the band or cup shape; there are no measuring tapes involved. The customized space is meant to evoke a boutique filled with "the breezy warm feel of California sun on weathered wood," according to a press release. The pint-sized digs include four fitting rooms for sampling a selection of True&Co.'s well-curated bras, which are selected based on the fitting as well as the results of a five-minute Fit Quiz that customers will take before hopping aboard. You can book a free appointment here ; any bras you buy will be shipped to your home."We created a live version of our personal fitting experience, inspired by the 'tiny homes' movement. We wanted women to feel at home in our mobile shop," Michelle Lam , True&Co.'s CEO and founder, told Refinery29. "We're pioneering 'nomadic retail' to transform the way women shop for lingerie."After an inaugural stop in San Francisco, the Try-On Truck will hit a few stops in Northern California and then head south to Los Angeles. Next up, it'll stop in other SoCal spots, like San Diego and Orange County, followed by a cross-country journey. Visits to Arizona, a trio of Texas cities (Austin, Houston, and Dallas), and Chicago will be made by the bra purveyor, and then there will be a handful of East Coast stops, including Washington, D.C., New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Boston.